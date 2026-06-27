Search for missing man at Benbrook Lake slowed by high winds, rough water, officials say

Texas Game Wardens are searching Benbrook Lake for a missing man in a possible drowning, but high winds and choppy water are slowing rescue efforts, an official said Saturday.

The call about the potential drowning came in around 1 p.m.

"It's still very early, and I don't have much shareable information yet," said Maggie Berger, a spokesperson for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, just after 3 p.m.

Berger said updates would be released as soon as they become available.

State urges safety awareness

She said the possible fatality at Benbrook Lake is one of several that Texas Game Wardens are working on this weekend across the state.

As a result, she said the department is urging the public to review water and boating safety guidance.

In 2025, Texas recorded 178 reportable boating incidents that led to 50 deaths and 77 serious injuries.

Eighty‑four percent of those who died were not wearing a life jacket, and Texas Game Wardens made 223 Boating While Intoxicated arrests last year.

Basic precautions for boaters

Texas Game Wardens urge boaters to follow basic safety steps before heading out:

Wear a life jacket – it must be U.S. Coast Guard–approved, and children under 13 must wear one while the boat is moving.

Stay sober on the water – never operate a vessel under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Use the engine cut‑off switch – if your boat has one, the operator needs to wear the lanyard or keep the fob on their person.

Travel at a safe speed and keep a lookout for other boats, swimmers, and hazards.

Complete a boater education course – required for anyone born on or after Sept. 1, 1993.

Check the weather and be ready for sudden changes.

Share a float plan with someone you trust.

Avoid overloading the boat – too much weight can make a vessel unstable.

Rules for paddlers statewide

State rules require anyone in a paddlecraft to have a life jacket that meets U.S. Coast Guard standards, and kids younger than 13 must keep theirs on at all times.

Paddlers also need to carry a whistle or another device that can make a loud sound, and they must display a white light visible from every direction when they're on the water after dark, during low‑light hours or in poor visibility.

Anonymous tips encouraged

The department is also asking the public to quickly report any unsafe or illegal activity on the water, noting that tips can be submitted anonymously. Rewards of up to $1,000 are available for information that leads to convictions for violations of boating, fishing, or wildlife laws.

People can send a tip by texting TXOGT and their information to 847411, using the Texas OGT app on iOS or Android, or calling the anonymous hotline at 800‑792‑GAME (4263). Tipsters are encouraged to include any details, photos, or videos that could help investigators.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.