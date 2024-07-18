Below average temperatures in store for North Texas ahead of the weekend

NORTH TEXAS – Thursday morning started humid across Dallas-Fort Worth but will decrease as the day continues.

Dew point temperatures were in the lower 70s before sunrise but will slowly drop as the day progresses. The cold front that passed through North Texas is now further to the south, over the hill country. While the air mass is changing, it will be a slow change with dew point temperatures finally dropping to the 60s later this afternoon.

However, spotty showers cannot be ruled out of the forecast with an area of low pressure that will track through the east sides of North Texas today. On a NNE surface flow, a few showers or isolated storms will pop up mainly this afternoon.

Temperatures remain below average to round out the week with Friday and Saturday being great days to get outside. The end of the weekend is a weekend of change in the upper levels – an area of low pressure develops over the upper midwest and taps into some cooler Canadian air.

As that sets up, there will be several areas of energy called short waves, rotate around the low which will pose several rain chances through next week.

The Midwest low pressure system keeps North Texas' temperatures out of the oppressive triple digits and will stay well below average for late July. The average high temp in late July is 96 degrees to 97 degrees.

Next week, temperatures will be as much as 10 degrees below average with some days only warming to the upper 80s. Right now the long-range forecast keeps temperatures below average for the 10-day period starting Thursday.

