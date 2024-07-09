Bedbugs help unravel suspected North Texas human trafficking ring

PRINCETON, Texas — On a row of newly constructed homes in Princeton, no one, it seems, noticed anything odd about the quiet two-story brick house on Ginsburg Lane.

That is until the bedbugs arrived.

A local pest control company says it got a call to treat the house.

When its technician arrived, he told officers he was met by young men who showed him around the house.

In each bedroom, he said, 3 to 5 women were sleeping on the floor. In open areas of the house, he described " a large amount of suitcases" and no furniture beyond folding tables and air mattresses.

Princeton police responding to a tip from the company of a suspicious behavior report found 15 women living inside the home, all between the ages of 23 and 26 years old.

Four suspects, Santhosh Katkoori, Dwaraka Gunda, Chandan Dasireddy, and Anil Male, have since been arrested in connection to the investigation, all on charges of human trafficking.

According to arrest affidavits, police learned through interviews that the women were in what they believed were internships, learning Java scripting or computer programming.

The affidavits says the women would apply for jobs and, once they got them, would have their salaries paid to a company run by Katkoori and Gunda, which would take a 20% cut.

"It's very new to us so we're working through it," said Lt. Jesus Rodriguez.

It's the first time, he says, Princeton has worked a case like this one, and it's receiving help from the Department of Homeland Security studying laptops, phones, and fake documents seized from the house.

Police suspect it's part of a much larger operation with potentially 100 victims or more.

"And we believe they may have other homes in the area for this operation as well," said Rodriguez.

He couldn't say what will happen to the victims in the case, saying it will be up to the courts.

The suspects have all been released on bond.

Katkoori has requested permission to travel the country on business while awaiting trial and a hearing has been set for mid-July