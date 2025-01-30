Watch CBS News
Beautiful, warm weather in North Texas continues into next week

By Erin Moran

Lots of sunshine through the weekend in North Texas
NORTH TEXAS — After Mother Nature dumped several inches of rain across North Texas overnight, we're getting the chance to dry out through the extended forecast.

A look at some of the highest rainfall totals confirmed by the National Weather Service.  

At DFW Airport, we broke the daily rainfall record for both Wednesday and Thursday, totaling 4.13" of rain from this singular event.  

For the month of January, we've seen more than five and a half inches of rain at DFW airport, putting us more than three inches above "normal" for the month.

But after the heavy rain, we need the chance to dry out a bit. And we're going to get that starting Friday.

We couldn't ask for nicer weather to start the month of February. We'll watch to see if a cold front can make its way this far south by midweek next week. If not, it looks likely that temps will cool off heading into next weekend.

