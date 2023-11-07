Beautiful, warm day in store if you're headed to the polls

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – We're tracking warm weather for this Election Day. Then, big changes move in.

As we move through this Tuesday, expect warm temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 80s under sunny skies. Winds will be a bit breezy from the south today, gusting to 25 mph at times.

Tonight, we'll see mostly clear skies and overnight temperatures in the mid 60s.

On Wednesday, we'll have another warm day with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Clouds will build ahead of a cold front Wednesday night. A stray shower is possible late.

Most of the rain will arrive with the cold front on Thursday. In fact, we'll likely see light rain to start Thursday.

Throughout the day, coverage will increase across North Texas. An isolated thunderstorm is possible, but the threat for severe weather remains low. The chance for rain is at 70%.

A few showers are possible early Friday morning (40% chance). Then, our skies will gradually clear.

We'll likely see between a half inch to an inch of rain from Thursday into early Friday. A few communities in the eastern parts of North Texas could see between 1 and 2 inches of rain.

As for our temperatures, get ready for a big cooldown.

In fact, on Thursday, our high temperatures will be in the mid 60s during the morning. As the front sinks to our south, temperatures will fall into the low 50s by afternoon.

On Friday, highs will be in the low 60s.

Then, for Veterans Day (Saturday) and Sunday, highs will be in the mid 60s. We'll see sunshine and clouds.