Be careful! Dense fog advisories across North Texas

By Erin Moran

NORTH TEXAS - A heads up for anyone heading out the door before 10:00 a.m., we have dense fog impacting your morning commute! 

The Dense Fog Advisories and Freezing Fog Advisories were issued overnight and continue through 10:00 a.m. Visibility will be down to a ¼ mile of less at times, and where temperatures are at or below freezing the fog will freeze on contact with elevated surfaces.

The fog will be an issue through the morning commute. It should begin to mix out as we get closer to 10:00 a.m., then we're left with partly sunny to partly cloudy skies this afternoon and highs in the 50s.

There's another round of widespread rain expected overnight. Almost everyone should at least see a little rain, but most of it doesn't move in until after sunset (and realistically, closer to midnight).

Rain will be east of most of North Texas by Friday morning, so this really does look to be an overnight event. Severe weather isn't expected, but we could still have some wet roads Friday morning and the rain could lead to more patchy fog for the morning commute Friday. We're setting up for a really nice weekend, especially Sunday, followed by more rain and storms on Monday.

First published on January 4, 2024 / 6:31 AM CST

