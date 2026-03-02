From delivery rooms to finish lines, Fort Worth doctor runs with purpose at Cowtown Marathon

Before most of Fort Worth wakes up, Dr. Jamie Erwin is already miles into her day.

By profession, she's an OBGYN at Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center. For 17 years, she has delivered babies, performed surgeries and cared for women through every season of life.

But before sunrise, she laces up her running shoes.

"Running for me is my therapy," Erwin said. "It's a way that I have come back to myself."

Erwin wears many titles: doctor, mom, athlete

"As a doctor, I've given myself away for many, many years in my training, being on call, starting my own family, taking care of my two kids and my amazing husband," she said.

Running, she says, gives her something different – something personal.

"I know that when I can do hard things out on the trail, out on the roads, on my treadmill, I know I can do hard things in life when I'm in the operating room, when I'm with a patient," Erwin said.

That mindset carried her through the Cowtown Marathon this weekend, where thousands of runners filled the streets of Fort Worth.

This wasn't Erwin's first marathon. She has now competed in five, including Chicago, Berlin and her hometown race in Fort Worth.

But what makes her journey especially powerful is this: in her 40s, she says she's in the best shape of her life.

In just two years, Erwin has shaved 26 minutes off her marathon time – and she says she's still getting faster.

This weekend, she ran alongside her former University of Arkansas teammates – now all moms – showing their children they can still do hard things.

"I hope I'm an example to my patients to stay active, to stay fit, to never stop chasing your dreams," Erwin said. "And same for my kids. I want my kids to be proud of me."

Erwin's marathon journey is far from over

Her next stop: the 2026 TCS Sydney Marathon, where she will run to support Running for Premature Babies – an organization that helps provide life-saving equipment and resources for babies born too early.

"I saw that Running for Premature Babies was one of the title sponsors for Sydney. I knew I had to run for them and raise money," Erwin said. "It was just this beautiful collaboration of the two huge parts of my life – running and taking care of pregnant women. Of course, I've delivered many premature babies, so it's very close to my heart."

For Erwin, the connection between medicine and miles is clear.

"Crossing that finish line really does kind of put a bow on that training cycle," she said. "Getting up early, pushing your body – that's what crossing that finish line means. It's complete. It's finished."

From delivery rooms to finish lines, Erwin says her message is simple:

"Your best days are not behind you," she said. "You really can have new adventures and new dreams – and it's not too late to start."

In a weekend full of medals and milestone moments, her story may be one of the most powerful reminders of all: strength doesn't expire with age – and purpose doesn't stop at the finish line.