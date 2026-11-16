Customers at several major financial institutions reported service outages on Monday, primarily at Chase Bank.

"I'm trying to open a new account, and they said the system is not working," said Lester Valdez, who was at a Chase branch in South Dallas.

Many Chase customers trying to access online services received these messages, saying: "Some services aren't available. We're working on them. Please try back later."

Chase customers in Dallas also told CBS News Texas they couldn't make deposits.

"They said the system is down, that they can't do anything about it right now," said Joel Vega. "I need to pay somebody else. Now what am I going to do."

Another customer experienced a similar situation.

"I need to make payments, and I can't use my Chase account," said Alba Barrera.

Chase said the technical issue only involves them but is having a ripple effect throughout the financial system.

This comes on the heels of two major technology disruptions last week, including an FAA outage that grounded flights across the U.S. for hours and continued to disrupt air travel over the weekend, as well as the massive global Microsoft outage on Thursday, which affected programs like Outlook.

Chase said the outage was caused by "a technical bug issue, not a cyber issue." But Ben Singleton, the co-founder of the metroplex-based cybersecurity company Net Genius, said the growing use of AI is creating new vulnerabilities in technology systems.

"I would speculate that there may be a cybersecurity component to this, that it's not just upgrades and things like that," Singleton said. "You know, vibe hacking is now a thing. The utilization of AI in the hacker world is becoming more and more prevalent, making it faster and easier, and you can attack, you know, better-protected targets with the assistance of AI, so this is not really a surprise."

Monday's outage is leaving some customers questioning just how reliable the technology they depend on really is.

"When I withdrew some cash, it seems like my cash balance is still the same," said customer Phillip Perkins. "It makes me very nervous it makes me concerned, but it's something I always thought would happen in the future. We are too connected."

A Chase spokesperson said some transactions are taking longer than usual, but customers should still have access to their accounts and funds. However, based on the customers CBS News Texas spoke to, it appears to be a case-by-case situation. For now, Chase is advising customers not to panic and to be patient, as they work to get this resolved.