Man arrested after allegedly robbing North Texas bank, fleeing on bike, police say

A 25-year-old Waco man who is accused of robbing a Bedford bank and fleeing the scene on a bicycle was arrested Friday, police confirmed.

According to the Bedford Police Department, at about 1:30 p.m. on Friday, a man entered the Bank of America located in the 1900 block of Central Drive and handed a teller a note demanding money and saying he had a weapon.

The teller reportedly complied, and the suspect left the bank on a bicycle, police said.

Bedford Police said with the assistance of the FBI, the suspect was identified, and they learned he was staying in Euless. Within a few hours, officers found the suspect and took him into custody.

Police said the suspect, whose name has not been released, will be transferred to the Tarrant County Jail for arraignment.