Balch Springs residents say shopping cart buildup is creating a safety risk

BALCH SPRINGS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – One of the inherent dangers of these severe storms is so much rain, causing flash flooding.

There's even more concern in one area between Dallas and Balch Springs, where some residents say the buildup of man made debris is creating a serious safety risk.

If you want an old shopping cart, there's always plenty to choose from at the bottom of a concrete ravine under Lake June Road.

Ken Winn removed 33 out of there recently and a handful more while on Thursday.

Water from heavy rains can flow through the shopping carts, but when they get clogged with other debris, they can cause the water to back up in a part of North Texas already prone to flash flooding.

Winn has taken it upon himself to get as many out as he can every week.

"I feel like I'm making a difference doing something that needs to be done, because nobody else will do it," Winn said.

The carts are disposed of by the homeless after being used bring items to a nearby scrap metal plant in exchange for money.

CBS News Texas asked the cities of Dallas and Balch Springs about the build up, but have yet to receive a response.

Winn says he has trouble getting stores to take the carts back.

"If the stores don't claim them, I donate them to food banks," he said.

He doesn't want to think about what the area would look like if he didn't care about his neighborhood or worry about the flood risk.

"There's not much one man can do, but I've been doing my part but I know one of these days it will be a serious problem," Winn said.

One civil engineer said if one part or section of a storm drainage system fails, it can easily cause others to back up as well.

So, what's happening here could cause problems elsewhere.

Right now, only one man is keeping this from looking a lot worse.