Two men have been charged with capital murder in a deadly Balch Springs shooting that a witness said may have been retaliation for a burglary involving stolen guns and a puppy, according to court documents.

The suspects were identified as Allen Dean Hall Jr., 42, and Treveun Lacorrian Kytrell Hall, 21. The victim, Vykivione Ford, 24, was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his leg inside a Balch Springs home on Nov. 16. Ford later died at a hospital, according to Balch Springs police.

No bond has been set for Allen Dean Hall Jr., while Treveun Lacorrian Hall's bond is set at $600,000, Dallas County Jail records show.

Allen Dean Hall Jr., 42 Balch Springs Police Department

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, a witness told detectives that she and Ford were talking in her bedroom when the two men entered the home through a rear sliding glass door.

The witness said Allen Dean Hall Jr. shot Ford in the leg as he was falling to the floor. She said Hall told Ford he should have killed him while firing at him.

The witness said she fled the home to call 911. After getting into her vehicle, she saw the two suspects walking from her backyard toward the street, with Treveun Lacorrian Hall carrying a puppy, according to the affidavit.

Treveun Lacorrian Hall, 21 Balch Springs Police Department

She told investigators she believed the shooting may have been retaliation for a recent burglary. Ford was suspected of stealing firearms and a puppy during that burglary, she said.

Investigators said the suspects unsuccessfully attempted to enter through the front door before apparently forcing their way inside through the rear sliding glass door.

A detective concluded that the shooting occurred during a burglary involving a firearm, according to the affidavit.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.