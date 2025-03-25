"Bachelor" star Sean Lowe details being attacked twice by his own dog at Dallas home

Police bodycam video has now been released showing the terrifying moments after Sean Lowe, notability known from his time on the ABC hit series "The Bachelor," was attacked for a second time by his pet boxer.

The video from University Park Police shows the moments officers arrived at Lowe's home and found Lowe lying on top of the dog in his front yard. The video also shows two neighbors who had come to assist Lowe until the officers arrived. In the video, you could see blood on Lowe's forearms where the dog had bitten him.

Lowe and his wife Catherine took to social media to talk about the attacks, the first of which happened on Thursday, March 13. That's when Lowe said he had friends over that evening while his wife and kids were at the mall.

Lowe said he was grilling outside and had the back patio doors that lead into the home open. He details how some smoke from the grill started blowing inside the home and set off the smoke detectors. Lowe said he went inside and tried to wave the smoke away from the detectors with a towel when his boxer, Moose, started biting at the towel and nicked his finger.

Lowe said he told the dog "No," but then Moose started biting his feet so hard that he felt the bites through his shoes. Lowe said he then issued a stern "NO!" warning to Moose.

"It was right about that moment where he shows his teeth at me and just attacks me, and I don't mean like bite and run off like a lot of dogs do when they are scared or defensive, I mean attacks me," said Lowe. "And I feel him just ripping into the flesh of my arm and at this point, I am doing everything I possibly can just to fend this dog off."

Lowe said he then realized that he was bleeding a lot and that the dog might have hit an artery in his wrist. He said his friends were able to get Moose into the backyard and quickly rushed him to a nearby emergency room.

The social media post continues, that Lowe's parents offered to pick up the kids the next day, and he stood out front waiting for them to arrive. He said that's when Moose knocked open the back doors, ran through the house, through the open front door, and attacked Lowe a second time. Lowe was able to get Moose pinned to the ground until animal control officers arrived. He did require additional stitches after the second attack.

Lowe and his wife expressed that for the safety of their children, they could not keep Moose inside their home any longer, but they did not want the dog put down.

CBS News Texas contacted University Park Police, who said Moose was transported to the Canine Country Club, an animal hospital and boarding facility.