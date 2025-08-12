Police identify suspect in shooting that killed 3 people, including a child, outside Target in Austin

3 dead after suspect open fire at Target parking lot in Austin, police say

Police have identified the man accused of fatally shooting three people, including a child, outside a Target store in Austin, Texas, on Monday.

Authorities said Tuesday that 32-year-old Ethan Nieneker, who has a criminal record and a history of mental health issues, opened fire around 2:15 p.m. in the parking lot of the Target at 8601 Research Boulevard in North Austin. Two of the victims, an adult and a child, died at the scene. A third victim died after being taken to a hospital. A fourth person was treated at the scene for unrelated injuries.

After the shooting, investigators said Nieneker stole a car and fled, crashing it shortly afterward. He then allegedly hijacked another vehicle and drove off again before officers used a Taser to detain him in South Austin, Police Chief Lisa Davis said.

Ethan Nieneker. Austin Police Department

Motive for Target shooting in Austin remains unknown

"This is a very sad day for Austin. This is a very sad day for us all," Davis said following the incident. "My condolences go out to the families."

Target issued a statement expressing condolences and confirming it is working with law enforcement:

"We are devastated by the violence that occurred today at our store in Austin, Texas. Our hearts are with the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives, our team in Austin and all those impacted by this tragedy. We are working with law enforcement as they conduct their investigation and are grateful to the first responders who acted quickly at the scene. In the days ahead, we will continue partnering with law enforcement and will be providing support resources, including grief counseling, to our team."

The motive for the attack remains unknown. Police have not said what charges Nieneker will face.