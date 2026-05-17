Austin shelter-in-place lifted after 10 shootings injure multiple people; 2 in custody, 1 suspect at large, officials say

Police are searching for a third suspect after at least 10 shootings beginning Saturday left four people injured, including one person seriously hurt, officials said. Two suspects are in custody, police said Sunday.

Austin police ended the shelter-in-place order for the areas of South Slaughter Lane, East McKinney Falls Parkway, North Ben White Boulevard and West Escarpment Boulevard.

Mayor Kirk Watson said no motive has been identified and the shootings appear to be random.

Police Chief Lisa Davis said most of the shootings have occurred in South Austin; Wilson said that includes two at different fire departments.

Davis said earlier on Sunday that investigators were searching for multiple suspect vehicles, including a black or dark blue Hyundai, a gold Hyundai sedan, a silver four-door Mazda and a white Kia Optima. The suspects were described as two Hispanic teenage boys, one with medium-length wavy hair and the other with longer hair. Austin PD did not identify the two suspects currently in custody or the third, wanted suspect.

"Please remain vigilant. It appears that as part of this, people are changing vehicles," Watson said. "If you see anything, we're asking that you please call 911."

Austin Police

Davis said investigators believe some of the vehicles may be stolen and warned residents not to leave their cars unlocked.

The investigation is active and ongoing.