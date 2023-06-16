Attorneys for Texas AG Ken Paxton send cease & desist to House

Attorney for Texas AG Ken Paxton speak for first time about allegations

TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Lawyers for impeached Attorney General Ken Paxton, who have previously said he's innocent, sent a letter to House impeachment lawyers alleging Texas bar rules prevent them from representing the House in its case against Paxton.

"Under the Texas Disciplinary Rules of Professional Conduct, our client's consultation with you precludes both of you from representing anyone, including the Texas House of Representatives, in any related matter adverse to our client's interests, such as these impeachment proceedings," the letter states in part.

It will be up to Texas senators to listen and weigh all of the evidence against Paxton and decide if he should be removed as attorney general permanently.

Paxton has been suspended without pay ever since the Texas House impeached him Memorial Day weekend.

He has previously denied any wrongdoing.