Atlanta Dream erase 15-point deficit to beat Dallas Wings 82-81

Allisha Gray scored five of her 25 points in the closing seconds and the Atlanta Dream overcame a 15-point deficit to beat the Dallas Wings 82-81 on Wednesday night in the first game for both teams since the All-Star break.

Angel Resse had 22 points and 12 rebounds for her 18th double-double of the season for the Dream (17-10). They have won four in a row and five of six following a five-game losing streak.

Arike Ogunbowale led Dallas (18-10) with 24 points. Azzi Fudd scored 20 points, Paige Bueckers had 16 points and Jessica Shepard had 16 points and 14 rebounds for her WNBA-leading 19th double-double of the season.

Ogunbowale was called for a Flagrant Foul 1 on Gray's 3-point shot with Dallas leading 81-77 and 18.7 seconds left. Gray hit all three free throws, then took the ensuing inbounds pass and hit a contested jumper in the lane to give Atlanta its first lead of the second half with 15 seconds remaining.

Awak Kuier missed a corner 3-point shot before Shepard's putback attempt at the buzzer missed.

The Dream were 1 of 16 from 3-point range.

Dream: Host Seattle on Friday night.

Wings: At Washington on Friday night.