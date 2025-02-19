Woman killed in southeast Fort Worth mobile home fire

TARRANT COUNTY -- A woman has died following an intense mobile home fire on Wednesday in southeast Fort Worth.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 7:20 p.m. in the 4900 block of Collett Little Road, near the East Loop and Business 287 interchange.

Craig Trojacek, a Fort Worth Fire Department spokesman, said firefighters arrived to find heavy fire in the center of the mobile home. They located the woman inside and rushed her outside, administering life-saving measures before she was taken to the hospital, where she died, Trojacek said.

The fire was so intense that it burned through one of the fire department's hoses.

Firefighters contained the flames to one mobile home, Trojacek said.

The woman's identity and the cause of the fire weren't immediately known. The fire remains under investigation.

