At least 1 dead following crash in Irving; road closed, officials say

By Briauna Brown

One person has died following a crash in Irving early Monday morning, police said.

According to the Irving Police Department, the incident, involving at least two vehicles, happened a little before 5 a.m. on SH 114 at Esters Boulevard.

Officers said one person was pronounced dead, but their identity has not been released at this time.

Police said all eastbound lanes are blocked as crews work to clear the scene. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

We'll update as more information becomes available. 

