Arrighetti takes no-hitter into eighth as Astros shut out Rangers 2–0

Spencer Arrighetti took a no-hitter into the eighth inning, Isaac Paredes homered and the Houston Astros beat the Texas Rangers 2–0 on Friday night.

Arrighetti (5–1) struck out five and walked four before Rangers rookie Justin Foscue ended the no-hit bid with a single to left field with one out in the eighth. It came on Arrighetti's 102nd and final pitch of the night.

Arrighetti's ERA is 1.50 through six starts after beginning the season with Triple-A Sugar Land.

Bryan King finished the inning by getting Joc Pederson to fly out to right field, and catcher Christian Vázquez picked off Foscue at first base with Ezequiel Duran at the plate. King retired the side in order in the ninth for his fourth save.

Paredes' solo homer in the third gave Houston the lead. The game stayed 1–0 until Braden Shewmake extended his career-high hitting streak to 11 games with an RBI single in the eighth.

Left fielder Zach Dezenzo kept the no-hitter alive earlier when he made a diving catch on a line drive by Alejandro Osuna for the second out of the fifth.

First baseman Christian Walker handled a tough hop on a grounder by Brandon Nimmo to start an inning-ending double play in the sixth.

Foscue, a 27-year-old rookie who entered the game with 11 plate appearances this season, grounded out to shortstop and third base in his first two at-bats.

Jack Leiter (1–4) allowed one run on three hits with six strikeouts in seven innings.

Mired in a 0-for-27 slump, Rangers shortstop Corey Seager was given the night off.

Rangers RHP Jacob deGrom (3–2, 2.62 ERA) faces Astros RHP Kai-Wei Teng (1–3, 3.12 ERA) when the series continues Saturday.