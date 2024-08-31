Assist the Officer Foundation raising money, providing services for Dallas officers and families

DALLAS – The community and law enforcement are still reeling Saturday after a man shot and killed Dallas police officer Darron Burks and wounded Dallas Police Senior Corporals Jamie Farmer and Karissa David on Thursday evening.

The Dallas-based nonprofit organization Assist the Officer Foundation is stepping in to help the officers, their families, and fellow DPD officers.

The memorial for Burks continues to grow at the Dallas Police Department South Central Substation. The pain hits home for Assist the Officer Foundation Chairman Ed Lujan.

"We're still heartbroken over what occurred the other night," Lujan said.

Lujan served on the Dallas Police board that hired Burks.

"He told us, 'Hey, I want to help people, but I think the way I need to serve is to either be a police officer or a firefighter. I told my mom I want to be an officer,'" Lujan said.

The 92 Dallas Police officers who have died in the line of duty are on a blue memorial wall at the building that houses the foundation. Now the department will add its 93rd name, and Assist the Officer Foundation wants to make sure the victims' families have the support they need.

"We have several counselors throughout the city and throughout the DFW metroplex that are offering counseling services for the officers and their families," Lujan said.

The foundation also launched a fundraiser on its website, with 100% of the donations going to the two wounded officers and the family of Burks.

"We've helped out with airfare, with putting them in a hotel, and today as a matter of fact, one of the family members of one of the officers, she flew in," Lujan said. "We had an officer meet her at the gate and then take her to go see her son."

Lujan said the community support means the world to DPD as they mourn the loss of the 46-year-old former teacher who had served as a police officer for less than nine months when he was killed in the line of duty.

"The community, officers, and first responders throughout the country are pulling for us and their families," Lujan said. "It sends a message out that hey, we stand true, and we're in it together."

It's just the beginning of the healing process as the entire community mourns Burks and remembers him as a teacher, helper, and hero.