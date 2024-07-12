Arrest made in savage 2014 sexual assault of disabled woman: Mesquite police

MESQUITE – Nearly 10 years ago, a disabled woman was sexually assaulted, savagely beaten, and left unconscious with severe injuries to her head and face, Mesquite police said.

This week, police arrested Jorge Post, 27, of Dallas, and charged him with aggravated sexual assault of a disabled person, a first-degree felony, Mesquite police said in a news release.

Post was 17 when the crime was committed on Sept. 2, 2014, police said.

Jorge Post

The disabled woman had been found lying at the side of a house in the 3500 block of Moon Drive. At the time, investigators used a sexual assault kit and were able to create a male profile, but there was no match when information was entered into the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS). Efforts to identify a suspect through interviews and canvassing the neighborhood were also unsuccessful.

Police credit "the unwavering dedication of the Mesquite police lead investigator and invaluable assistance from the Dallas FBI Field Office" for recently identifying Post as the suspect.

"We hope this arrest provides some relief for the victim from the traumatic event she had to endure," Mesquite police said in the release.