Arrest made in Pilot Point crash that killed two bicyclists in December 2025

An arrest has been made in the crash that killed two cyclists in December in Pilot Point after a grand jury indictment.

Scott Mages and Andre Kocher were on a group ride around 8:15 a.m. in Pilot Point when they were hit by a truck and killed on Dec. 20, 2025.

Police said the driver of the vehicle drove a short distance after the crash, but quickly returned to the area before officers arrived, and was cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

On Thursday, A Denton County grand jury indicted Elisio Mauala for two counts of collision involving death. Two warrants were issued for his arrest, and on Monday morning, he was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Denton County Jail, police said.

The case has been forwarded to the Denton County District Attorney's Office.