Arrest made in 2021 Arlington murder

Arlington police have arrested a suspect in connection with a murder from December 2021.

39-year-old Jason Reyes was arrested on one count of Capital Murder in connection with the shooting. Reyes was taken into custody on October 30, 2025, by members of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force in Fort Worth.

December 2021 shooting

Alphonso Lewis Jr., 34, was found shot and killed inside his southwest Arlington apartment on December 10, 2021. At the time, officers responded to the 6300 block of Rivertrail Circle to investigate a shooting in the area. Officers found Lewis with a gunshot wound to the head, and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Arlington police say that evidence at the apartment suggested "Lewis and his killer were engaging in high-risk drug activity at the time of the shooting."

A plea for public help

Surveillance cameras captured a masked man near the apartment around the time detectives believe the shooting occurred. In January 2022, the Arlington Police Department shared an image of the person of interest with the public to help identify him.

Investigators say they received a tip that the man in the surveillance video looked similar to Reyes.

History of drugs

Detectives found through their investigation that the deceased, Lewis, knew the suspect, Reyes, and had sold drugs to him in the past. Cell phone records show that Reyes' phone pinged near the crime scene prior to the shooting. Investigators believe that Reyes took Lewis' cell phone following the shooting based on both their phones pinging in the same locations around the city of Arlington.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Reyes' arrest after consulting with the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office.

Reyes is being held at the Tarrant County jail.