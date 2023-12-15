Retired U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Alan Conway receives new car

FRISCO - Retired U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Alan Conway has received many awards during his military service, and now he will receive a new car.

On Dec. 19, the decorated veteran and his family will receive the keys to a 2024 Honda at McDavid Honda of Frisco.

Military Warriors Support Foundation's Transportation4Heroes will present the car to Conway. Their mission is providing programs offering specialized supportive services to the nation's combat wounded heroes and gold star families. Their programs focus on home and vehicle ownership, outdoor recreation, life skills, financial education, and leadership development.

The organization has awarded more than 900 mortgage-free and gift-tax free homes as well as more than 130 payment free vehicles to veterans across the country. Through their many other programs, they have enabled participants to pay off more than $26 million in personal debt.

Conway has received the Purple Heart, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal and more.

He joined the U.S. Army in 2002, deploying twice in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and joining in Operation Balikatan in the Philippines. Awarded the Purple Heart in July 2009 for wounds he sustained in action, Conway served for nine years before retiring in 2011.

Conway and his wife Ashleigh live in Grand Prairie and have opened their home to fostering children in need.