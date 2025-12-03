Arlington's Mission Joy Toy Drive fills empty shelves as community donates hundreds of gifts

It was anything but a quiet night in Arlington as crowds packed into the second annual Mission Joy Toy Drive, an event aimed at filling the Mission Arlington Christmas Store with gifts for families who otherwise may not see presents under the tree this year.

Mission Arlington founder Tillie Burgin said she walked into the Christmas store early Tuesday to find the shelves nearly empty. By evening, donations were pouring in.

"Well, this morning at 7:00, I went into the Christmas store, and the shelves were sort of empty," Burgin said. "We just really prayed that God would provide. And tonight, to see the outpouring of gifts and the unity of this city and the school — it shows there is love in this world."

The toy drive is run in partnership with Arlington ISD. Superintendent Matt Smith said the support could come full circle and help the district's families, noting that about 78% of students qualify for free or reduced-price meals.

"We know the holiday time is really challenging for them," Smith said. "Sometimes parents have to make choices between buying food and buying their kids gifts."

The city, the Greater Arlington Chamber of Commerce and the Arlington Fire Department also joined in, helping with donations and manpower. Arlington Mayor Jim Ross said the collaboration gives students and schools a chance to give back to their own community.

Among the hundreds who attended were dancers, families and former students, including Grand Prairie City Councilman Junior Ezeonu. He returned to surprise his former teacher, Allie Sipes, and to support the toy drive.

"I'm here right now because of people like her," Ezeonu said. Sipes called the moment "the greatest honor."

By the end of the night, volunteers loaded boxes of toys into trucks headed for children across Arlington, a sign organizers say shows just how deeply the community cares.