Major crash shuts down US 287 northbound at Little Road in Arlington

Arlington police said officers are working a major accident on US 287 northbound at Little Road.

According to authorities, officers responded to the crash at around 2:25 p.m. and found a person lying unresponsive in the roadway. That individual was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Police said no additional details about the injured person were immediately available.

All northbound lanes of US 287 remain closed, with traffic diverted to the Turner Warnell exit, police said.

Accident investigators are on scene working to determine what happened, the department said.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area, expect significant delays, and consider alternate routes while crews continue clearing the scene.

The department said there is no estimate for when the lanes will reopen.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.