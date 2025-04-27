Teen arrested for allegedly killing 2, injuring 1 in Arlington convenience store shooting, police say

3 shot at Arlington convenience store; alleged shooter in custody, police say

3 shot at Arlington convenience store; alleged shooter in custody, police say

A teenager was arrested after allegedly shooting and killing two people and injuring at an Arlington convenience store late Saturday night, authorities said.

The Arlington Police Department said the suspect, identified as 17-year-old Saman Islam, was charged with one count of capital murder and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

A little after 10 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to a QuikTrip located in the 5600 block of S. Cooper Street in response to a shooting.

When they arrived, officers located a 19-year-old man and 20-year-old man with apparent gunshot wounds lying unresponsive in the parking lot. APD said both victims were transported to the hospital, where they were later pronounced dead. Their names haven't been released.

Officers then located a third victim, a 19-year-old man, who had been shot in the foot. He was transported to a hospital, where he was treated and later released.

Fight leads to fatal shooting

APD said after speaking with witnesses and reviewing evidence at the scene, detectives learned that two groups were involved in a physical fight in the parking lot near the gas pumps. At one point, the suspect, Islam, pulled a gun from a car and fired multiple shots, striking the victims.

Islam and several others were still on scene when officers arrived. APD said they were quickly detained.

Islam was booked into the Arlington city jail.

APD said it's unclear what started the fight and the shooting is under investigation.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will released the names of the victims killed in the shooting.