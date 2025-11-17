Arlington police to give update on 1991 cold case murder investigation

The Arlington Police Department and the University of Texas at Arlington have scheduled a news conference on Monday to announce new developments in a 34-year-old cold case murder.

On September 17, 1991, Cynthia Gonzales was reported missing from Arlington. Her body was found several days later in a rural area of Johnson County, according to Arlington PD.

"Detectives pursued numerous leads over the years, but never made an arrest in the case," Arlington Police spokesperson Tim Ciesco said in a statement.

The new developments in the case came about between a new partnership between Arlington PD and UTA's Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice.

"At the start of the fall semester, UTA's Department of Criminology & Criminal Justice launched a new course in partnership with APD that would give select students the opportunity to review real APD cold cases in an effort to develop new leads and provide detectives with feedback on potential paths forward," Ciesco said. "The Cynthia Gonzales case was one of three cold cases given to the students."

Arlington Police Chief Al Jones, UTA faculty members and members of the Gonzales' family will be in attendance at Monday's news conference, along with some of the students involved in the investigation.