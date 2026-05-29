Unsuccessful ambush in Arlington park leaves two suspect stabbed, among five facing charges

Two young men with stab wounds are among five people facing charges for aggravated assault after police say they attempted to ambush two teenagers in an Arlington park, one of whom had a knife.

Arlington police said officers responded to Brantley Hinshaw Park in East Arlington just after 11 p.m. Wednesday where they spoke with two teenage boys. They told the officers that they had come to the park to meet up with a girl who they had been messaging with, but after they arrived a group of men wearing ski masks appeared. Some of the suspects were armed.

The victims said they tried to run away and the suspects started to chase them. One of the victims had a pocket knife, which he used to defend himself, police said, stabbing two of the suspects. Neither of the victims are facing charges.

The suspects then left the park in multiple vehicles.

Officers learned that one of the suspects who was stabbed, a 17-year-old, was receiving treatment at a local hospital. They went to the hospital and spoke with him.

Police said that the suspect used a female friend to lure the victims to the park because he wanted to fight them. CBS News Texas is not naming the suspect at this time because he is a minor.

Once he was medically cleared, officers arrested him and three friends who were at the hospital with him. Two of the friends are also 17. The fourth was identified as 19-year-old Maverick Holloway.

They were each booked into the Arlington City Jail on one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Later, police were notified that another hospital was treating someone with a stab wound. Officers responded and spoke with the man, identified as 24-year-old Mister Walker.

Police said Walker's story about what happened "was inconsistent and changed multiple times, leading investigators to believe he was not being truthful with them."

Officers also searched the car he arrived to the hospital in, which contained firearms and a ski mask, police said. Walker also match the description of a fifth suspect from the park.

Arlington PD said that once Walker is medically cleared, he too will be arrested and charged in the case.