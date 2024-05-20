Arlington Police to provide update on shooting involving an officer

ARLINGTON — Arlington Police will hold a press conference Monday at 4 p.m. after a shooting involving an officer injured one person.

The shooting Monday morning happened in the 3700 block of Shady Valley Dr. Arlington PD said a man was shot and taken to hospital. He is in stable condition. No officers were injured.

Police said the suspect was armed and a firearm was recovered at the scene. More information will be provided at the press conference.