Arlington police investigating failed ATM smash-and-grab

By
Ashley Moss
Ashley Moss

/ CBS Texas

Arlington police are investigating an attempted ATM theft that happened Wednesday night at a gas station convenience store. 

A spokesperson for the police department said officers were called out to the convenience store along southeast Green Oaks Boulevard around 3:30 a.m. to investigate the scene. 

After arriving, the officers discovered a black pickup truck backed into the glass storefront of the Circle K. An employee told investigators that three people got out of the truck and attempted to steal the money machine but were unable to pull it out of its location. 

After the failed attempt, the suspects ran from the area; investigators confirmed that the pickup was recently reported stolen from Fort Worth. 

A CBS News Texas photographer captured video as a wrecker loaded up the truck involved and hauled it away. The dislodged machine could be seen resting against the frame of the building, which was surrounded by shattered glass, other debris and damage. 

Investigators told CBS News Texas they have not made any arrests but are working to identify the suspects. 

Ashley Moss

Ashley reports for The Desk, a new concept for CBS News Texas Mornings that gives viewers a look behind the scenes at the work that goes into bringing them the latest news.

