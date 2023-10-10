Watch CBS News
Local News

Arlington police investigating after man shot at Walmart

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS Texas

Your Tuesday morning headlines, Oct. 10
Your Tuesday morning headlines, Oct. 10 02:15

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Arlington police are investigating after one person was shot inside the store entrance of the Walmart located in the 900 block of E. Randol Mill Road.

It happened around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10. 

Investigators said the victim and suspect came to the store together to use a cell phone buy-back kiosk. But when the kiosk returned the money, police said the victim may have tried to run off with it. The suspect then pulled out a gun and shot the victim, according to investigators.

Arriving officers found the victim with a gunshot wound just outside the front entrance. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police also arrested the suspect. 

They said the shooting was an isolated incident and the public isn't in danger. 

First published on October 10, 2023 / 2:33 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.