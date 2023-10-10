Arlington police investigating after man shot at Walmart

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Arlington police are investigating after one person was shot inside the store entrance of the Walmart located in the 900 block of E. Randol Mill Road.

It happened around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Investigators said the victim and suspect came to the store together to use a cell phone buy-back kiosk. But when the kiosk returned the money, police said the victim may have tried to run off with it. The suspect then pulled out a gun and shot the victim, according to investigators.

Arriving officers found the victim with a gunshot wound just outside the front entrance. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police also arrested the suspect.

They said the shooting was an isolated incident and the public isn't in danger.