Arlington police ask neighbors to check surveillance cameras after woman fatally shot

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Police in Arlington are searching for a killer, and asking for the public's help after a woman was fatally shot multiple times on Sept. 25.

She was found lying on the ground near a dark colored pickup truck in the 1700 block of Sherry Street. Police took her to the hospital in critical condition where she was pronounced deceased.

Detectives are asking people who live in the area to check their surveillance cameras for potential video evidence.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Detective Stafford at (817) 459-5739. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477.