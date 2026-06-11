Arlington Museum of Art brings World Cup history to North Texas ahead of FIFA tournament

As North Texas prepares to welcome the world for the FIFA World Cup, one Arlington exhibit is giving visitors a chance to experience more than a century of soccer history before the first match is even played.

The Arlington Museum of Art is hosting Soccer: The Passion for the World Cup, a one-of-a-kind exhibition that traces the evolution of the world's most popular sport and its impact across generations and cultures.

What makes the exhibit especially unique is that Arlington is the only North American stop for the international exhibition during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Visitors have a rare opportunity to see pieces of soccer history that have traveled from international collections in Italy.

Developed for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar in 2022 and expanded for this year's tournament, the exhibit features artifacts and memorabilia from collections in Italy, including the Museo del Calcio Internazionale in Rome.

Visitors can explore displays featuring historic uniforms, vintage soccer balls, original photographs, posters and memorabilia connected to some of the sport's most iconic players and moments.

The exhibition also includes immersive installations and video displays that highlight memorable World Cup matches and milestones from both men's and women's soccer.

Museum leaders say the exhibit offers something for everyone, not just die-hard soccer fans.

The exhibit arrives as North Texas prepares to host nine FIFA World Cup matches, including games at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

For visitors looking to get into the World Cup spirit, the exhibit provides a chance to understand why soccer has become a global phenomenon that unites billions of people around the world.

Soccer: The Passion for the World Cup is open now and runs through August 2nd at the Arlington Museum of Art.