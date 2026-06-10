FIFA shows off Dallas Stadium transformation ahead of the World Cup

Looking at the outside of what was AT&T Stadium, you immediately notice different signage, and that's only the beginning.

AT&T Stadium is now Dallas Stadium. Nine FIFA World Cup games will take place on the pitch. The first is the Netherlands vs. Japan on Sunday.

The first thing you'll notice about the transformation is the grass on the pitch, four-and-a-half feet above the NFL field. Pitch venue manager Ian Craig said this was no easy feat.

"We've got gravel, we've got pipe drainage. We've got sand. We've got SubAir System. We've got sod. It's a hybrid sod. We had the sod grown in Colorado and transported down here to Texas," Craig said.

The pitch being indoors is another challenge crews had to tackle.

"This is an indoor venue that has no sunlight effectively, so what we need to do is supplement that to make sure that we can grow grass without sunlight," Craig said.

To do that, crews installed growing lights that hang from the ceiling.

"We're looking to produce the same conditions indoors that they have outdoors," Craig said. "I think that they will do the same for the fans here. I think it's going to be a wonderful experience for everyone."

Fans can bite into new food for matches, including pizza and nachos. Suites are converted into a FIFA fan's paradise with new signage of soccer superstars. Fans take on seven different lounges with food and drinks.

Locker rooms are ready as Japan and the Netherlands battle each other, and the excitement of World Cup soccer comes to North Texas.

"I hope that it brings, effectively, the magic of the World Cup," Craig said.

The wonder of the World Cup meets Texas hospitality when the tournament officially starts on Thursday. The first match is on Sunday. The Dutch Orange Bus, the Netherlands' iconic double-decker, will be present for the first official Oranje Fanwalk at Dallas Stadium on Sunday. The fanwalk starts at 11:15 a.m., led by the Orange Bus.