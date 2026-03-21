Man charged after teen relative shot in Arlington home, police say

Arlington police arrested a 24‑year‑old man Saturday after investigators learned he shot his teenage relative a day earlier, an injury first reported as a possible accidental shooting.

Police identified the suspect as Erick Montgomery after booking him on charges of aggravated assault-family violence with a weapon causing serious bodily injury, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and child endangerment, authorities said.

Around 3:45 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a home on E Lynn Creek Drive for a report of a possible accidental shooting. They found a teen girl with an apparent gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital with non‑life‑threatening injuries, according to police.

Family members were home at the time, and no one else was hurt.

Police said it was initially unclear who owned the gun or how it discharged.

Erick Montgomery Arlington Police Department

Investigators speak with teen

In Saturday's update, investigators said they briefly spoke with the teen. Based on new information, detectives identified Montgomery as the suspected shooter. Officers returned to the home and arrested him without incident, police said.

Detectives later learned Montgomery had a prior felony conviction, leading to the firearm‑possession charge, according to authorities. They also learned two other children were in the room when the shooting occurred, resulting in the child‑endangerment charge, police said.

The teen remains hospitalized, according to police.

CBS News Texas will provide updates when more information becomes available.