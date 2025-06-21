Arlington to celebrate 160 years of freedom with Juneteenth festival at Levitt Pavilion

Arlington is set to host a powerful evening of reflection at the Juneteenth Celebration 2025, taking place Saturday at Levitt Pavilion in downtown Arlington. The event marks 160 years since emancipation and promises a vibrant mix of live music, cultural pride, and community unity.

Headlining the night is Big Sam's Funky Nation, known for their high-energy New Orleans funk. Opening performances include Audacity, a rising all-girl band from the DFW area, and Patreece Dade-Ohakam, an Arlington native who will perform both the National Anthem and the Black National Anthem.

Festivities begin at 5 p.m., with music starting at 7 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, enjoy local food trucks, and browse Juneteenth-themed vendors offering art, apparel, and more.