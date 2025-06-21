Watch CBS News
Local News

Arlington to celebrate 160 years of freedom with Juneteenth festival at Levitt Pavilion

By CBS News Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

Arlington is set to host a powerful evening of reflection at the Juneteenth Celebration 2025, taking place Saturday at Levitt Pavilion in downtown Arlington. The event marks 160 years since emancipation and promises a vibrant mix of live music, cultural pride, and community unity.

Headlining the night is Big Sam's Funky Nation, known for their high-energy New Orleans funk. Opening performances include Audacity, a rising all-girl band from the DFW area, and Patreece Dade-Ohakam, an Arlington native who will perform both the National Anthem and the Black National Anthem.

Festivities begin at 5 p.m., with music starting at 7 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, enjoy local food trucks, and browse Juneteenth-themed vendors offering art, apparel, and more.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.