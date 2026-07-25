Man shot inside pickup likely wasn't targeted in road rage attack near busy Arlington shopping district, police say

A 54‑year‑old man fatally shot late Friday while inside his pickup likely wasn't a victim of road rage, Arlington police said Saturday, clarifying earlier details about where he was found.

The man, whose name will be released by the medical examiner, was discovered unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds just before 8:45 p.m. after officers responded to reports of gunfire at Highlander Boulevard and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

His pickup had come to rest in a grassy area at the southwest corner of the intersection, which sits just north of I‑20, next to one of the city's busiest shopping districts.

Police said Saturday the victim was driving when he was shot.

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"We believe the victim was shot prior to the pickup truck going off the roadway," said police spokesman Tim Ciesco.

Witnesses told investigators they saw another driver fire into the pickup, then flee westbound on Highlander Boulevard.

Arlington police initially reported the man was found next to the truck, but Ciesco said paramedics had already removed him from the vehicle before officers arrived.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are pursuing several leads, but no arrests had been made as of late Saturday afternoon.

Tips can be directed to Det. VanTreeck at 817‑459‑5691 or Crime Stoppers at 817‑469‑8477.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.