Arlington family asks for return of sentimental "Tin Man" yard decoration

An Arlington family is asking for help finding a "Tin Man" yard decoration that was recently taken from their front yard.

The decoration has little monetary value, but it carries significant meaning for 11-year-old Elliott and his family.

A photo shows Elliott with the "Tin Man" when he was 2 years old. The decoration was a gift from his great-grandmother and has been part of the family for years.

Elliott's nickname is "Tin Man" because he was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, a congenital heart condition in which the left side of the heart does not develop properly.

His mother says the family simply wants the decoration returned.

While the "Tin Man" may not be worth much money, she says its sentimental value to Elliott and their family is priceless.