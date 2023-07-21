Watch CBS News
72-year-old man dies trying to cross North Fielder Road

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS Texas

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A car struck a 72-year-old man attempting to cross N. Fielder Road causing him to go airborne. He landed in the the left lane of traffic and another car ran over him.

It happened just before 10:30 p.m. on July 20. 

A news release from the Arlington Police Department said the man, who wasn't using a crosswalk at the time, died. 

The department said his death is a reminder "that pedestrians should always use traffic lights and designated crosswalks when crossing roadways. Cutting across a roadway is dangerous at all times of the day, but particularly when it's dark outside and visibility is reduced."

The investigation is ongoing. 

First published on July 21, 2023 / 11:12 AM

