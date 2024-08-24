Watch CBS News
Local News

3 killed, 3 injured in six-vehicle crash on I-35 in Argyle

By Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

ARGYLE – Three people were killed and three others injured in a six-vehicle accident Friday evening on northbound I-35 at Crawford Road in Argyle.

The crash reported around 6:45 p.m. prompted the closure of northbound I-35 lanes for about five hours. 

CPR was administered to two patients on scene, while six were taken to Denton hospitals, including the three who were pronounced dead, Argyle Police Chief Emmitt R. Jackson said.

Identities of those injured and killed in the crash were not immediately available. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Jackson said it is being conducted by the regional crash team, which includes Argyle police and other local agencies.

Doug Myers

Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.