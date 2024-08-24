3 killed, 3 injured in six-vehicle crash on I-35 in Argyle

ARGYLE – Three people were killed and three others injured in a six-vehicle accident Friday evening on northbound I-35 at Crawford Road in Argyle.

The crash reported around 6:45 p.m. prompted the closure of northbound I-35 lanes for about five hours.

CPR was administered to two patients on scene, while six were taken to Denton hospitals, including the three who were pronounced dead, Argyle Police Chief Emmitt R. Jackson said.

Identities of those injured and killed in the crash were not immediately available.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Jackson said it is being conducted by the regional crash team, which includes Argyle police and other local agencies.