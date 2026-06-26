Levitt Pavilion hosts Visit Jordan Experience ahead of Saturday's FIFA World Cup game

The much-anticipated match between Argentina and Jordan kicks off at 9 p.m. Saturday at Dallas Stadium. It's an especially exciting time for fans of the Jordan national team, which qualified for the FIFA World Cup for the first time in its history.

The estimated 13,000 Jordanians in Texas, along with Jordanian soccer fans, are coming together at the Visit Jordan Experience.

The city may be Arlington, Texas, but people can get a taste of Jordanian culture at the Levitt Pavilion, including at Yousef Kokash's booth, "Coffee on the Sand."

"Not only in Jordan but in the whole Middle East region, everybody watches football," Kokash said.

Pride in a historic moment

Kokash was born and raised in Jordan before moving to Dallas. He's thrilled to see his home country's soccer team make an appearance in the FIFA World Cup.

"They did two games, two good games in California, and now we have them here in Dallas," Kokash said. "It's a very good feeling to see how Jordanians and Americans are getting together in this beautiful worldwide event."

Three-day event welcomes fans

Vendors are just a small part of the three-day Visit Jordan Experience. It's free and open to the public. Levitt Pavilion CEO and President Letatia Tekyl said the event includes a water station, fans, and misters to keep attendees safe in the heat.

"We are in partnership with Visit Jordan and a great experience here at the Levitt Pavilion Arlington, just a mile and a half from the stadium," Tekyl said. "We get to experience and immerse people in the country of Jordan and watch some great matches on our live screen."

Immersive activities for all ages

People of all ages can enjoy family-friendly activities, and the street bazaar includes Middle Eastern cuisine and shopping. Visitors can take a virtual journey through Jordan with an immersive video experience, walking through four hours of sites and attractions.

"When you bring in a community that's their first time here in the World Cup, and they're experiencing joy together as a community, the Jordanian community, but they're also wanting to engage all of our local people and people from across the world so that they get immersed and can feel the love and joy that goes on into Jordan," Tekyl said.

Shared values across cultures

"Texans are similar to Jordanians. I never felt any difference. Here in Dallas, Texas, the family member is a family member for everybody. Texans are hospitable, such as Jordanians," Kokash said.

It's a blend of Southern hospitality and Middle Eastern culture as fans from both walks of life get ready for the big game at Dallas Stadium on Saturday.