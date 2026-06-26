Jordanians rally in Arlington before Argentina-Jordan showdown Ahead of tomorrow night’s Argentina-Jordan match at Dallas Stadium, Jordanian fans from across Texas are gathering in Arlington for the Visit Jordan Experience at Levitt Pavilion. The event offers food, music, and cultural displays, including traditional coffee served over sand. Many in the Jordanian community are celebrating their national team’s first‑ever FIFA World Cup appearance, following two strong matches in California before their stop in North Texas.