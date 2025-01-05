Arctic air, wintry precipitation prompt 6-day First Alert Weather period across North Texas

An arctic front is plunging through North Texas, and temperatures are plummeting behind it.

First Alert Weather Days have been issued from Sunday through Friday due to arctic air and the potential for wintry precipitation from Thursday into Friday.

Northerly winds behind the front are gusting to 40-45 mph, with sustained speeds of 20-30 mph.

As of 9 a.m., it already feels like the 20s and 30s west of I-35. Due to the strong winds, a wind advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. for all of North Texas.

The arctic air, combined with the strong northerly winds, will drop feels like temperatures into the 20s and 30s by 3 p.m. across the entire area.

Temperatures will continue to drop overnight into the 20s, and with the breezy northerly winds, wind chills will dip into the single digits in some locations.

A Cold Weather Advisory will go into effect at midnight and last until 10 a.m. tomorrow. The coldest wind chills will occur along the Red River.

Despite the sunshine on Monday, the warmest temperatures will be around 32 to 36 degrees in the afternoon.

Please remember to bring in pets, cover exposed outdoor pipes and protect sensitive vegetation. It is also advisable to let faucets drip and leave indoor cabinet doors open so heat can reach the pipes.

The frigid air remains in place most of the week, with mornings in the 20s and afternoon highs struggling to reach 40 degrees.

Morning wind chills on Tuesday and Wednesday will dip back into the teens.

This cold blast is just the first winter system to impact North Texas this week, with an increasing likelihood of wintry precipitation from Thursday into Friday.

It is still too early to determine the type and amount of precipitation and its potential impacts across the area.

Make sure to stay updated with the latest forecast, as changes are likely to occur.

