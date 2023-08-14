Architects unveil design of Uvalde's new school

UVALDE (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Another school year has started in Uvalde, and plans for a new school are bringing some optimism to a community slowly trying to heal from the Robb Elementary massacre last summer that took the lives of two teachers, and 19 students.

CBS News Texas was given a preview of the designs for the new school expected to break ground in the coming weeks.

The design for the still un-named school is being spearheaded by Huckabee Architects out of Fort Worth.

The firm's CEO, Chris Huckabee showed us a 3D rendering of what the new school will look like.

The school will be built on a 23-acre lot right next to Dalton Elementary School.

Dalton is home to pre-K through 1st graders, and the new elementary will house 2nd through 4th grade.

"It is very open," Huckabee said. "There is a lot of security worked into those openings, but nonetheless it has the feel of a traditional school building that you would see today anyway."

He added the new school will be twice the size of Robb Elementary and the design incorporates tributes, like a memorial tree honoring the lives taken.

"I think the community has really gotten on board to give us their input," Huckabee added.

Huckabee Architects is donating their services, and the money for the project is being raised through independent donations.

The full cost is about $60 million, according to the Moving Uvalde Forward Foundation.

Beverly Powell is a former Texas state senator and the current secretary of the foundation charged with helping to find the funding for the project.

She said they have currently raised $48 million and they are in need of coming up with the $12 million difference to complete funding the project.

"I am encouraged by our success, and I have full faith and belief that we will raise that additional $12 million," said Powell.

She says the additional money will come from crowd-sourcing, as well as other donations from the North Texas region.

Powell explained that currently there is no legal avenue for the state government to pay for the building of local schools.

In a town like Uvalde with a limited tax base, the money to build this new school is coming almost entirely from well-intentioned donors according to Powell.

"I think it's incumbent on folks especially across the state of Texas to embrace their needs," she added.

Oscar Orona is the father of Noah Orona, who survived the shooting. He explained students have been displaced since the shooting and this is a welcomed gift.

"I think it's a good thing for the city, for the community," Orona said, "and you know Robb will hopefully get torn down here soon."

He added, "I'm hopeful that this is the first step in many that are needed for the school district to get back on its feet. This is definitely a good start."

Powell spoke about her long-term hope for the Uvalde community saying, "These are wonderful people that live in Uvalde and my greatest hope for them is that they can heal from this tragedy in meaningful ways that will take away bitterness and allow them to move forward with hope and love. That's why we are there and why I know we will get this done."

The groundbreaking is expected in late September with full completion sometime in late 2024.