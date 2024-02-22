Watch CBS News
Local News

Another spring-like day ahead of a cold front

By Dominic Brown

/ CBS Texas

We'll have slightly cooler weather to start the weekend
We'll have slightly cooler weather to start the weekend 01:10

NORTH TEXAS - We're tracking slightly cooler weather to start the weekend.

As we move through your Thursday, expect another warm, spring-like day. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies.

thumbnail-dma-highs-sky-today.png

A cold front will move in from the north today. No rain is expected, but the winds will be a bit breezy from the northwest, gusting to around 25 mph.  With the winds blowing in from the north, we'll have slightly cooler weather for Friday.

thumbnail-generic-board-1.png

In fact, highs will reach the upper 60s and lower 70s Friday.  We'll see sunny skies.

thumbnail-dma-temps-graf-futurecast-1.png

Our high temperatures will rebound into the mid 70s on Saturday and near 80 on Sunday. We'll see plenty of sunshine this weekend.

By Monday, highs will reach the upper 80s to possibly near 90!  But the warmth won't last long.

A cold front will push through North Texas next Tuesday with a few isolated showers and storms. Then, by Wednesday, highs will sink into the mid 60s.

thumbnail-am-7-day-1.png
thumbnail-10-day-temps.png

First published on February 22, 2024 / 6:24 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.