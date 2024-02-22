Another spring-like day ahead of a cold front

We'll have slightly cooler weather to start the weekend

NORTH TEXAS - We're tracking slightly cooler weather to start the weekend.

As we move through your Thursday, expect another warm, spring-like day. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies.

A cold front will move in from the north today. No rain is expected, but the winds will be a bit breezy from the northwest, gusting to around 25 mph. With the winds blowing in from the north, we'll have slightly cooler weather for Friday.

In fact, highs will reach the upper 60s and lower 70s Friday. We'll see sunny skies.

Our high temperatures will rebound into the mid 70s on Saturday and near 80 on Sunday. We'll see plenty of sunshine this weekend.

By Monday, highs will reach the upper 80s to possibly near 90! But the warmth won't last long.

A cold front will push through North Texas next Tuesday with a few isolated showers and storms. Then, by Wednesday, highs will sink into the mid 60s.