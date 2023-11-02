Watch CBS News
Another cold start Thursday, but warmer weather is on the way

By Dominic Brown

Another cold morning before temperature gradually warm up
Another cold morning before temperature gradually warm up 01:21

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - As we move through this early Thursday morning, bundle up!

Temperatures will start the day in the 30s for many areas in North Texas. In fact, a freeze warning remains in effect until 9 a.m. for areas southeast of the Metroplex. Remember to care for your pets and elderly neighbors.

thumbnail-freeze-watch-warning.png
By this afternoon, high temperatures will rise into the low 60s under mostly sunny skies.

Tonight will be chilly. Low temperatures will be in the low 40s under mostly clear skies.

Warmer weather is headed our way as high pressure remains anchored to our east.

thumbnail-am-3-days.png
So, on Friday, we'll start the morning in the low 40s. Highs will be in the low 70s by afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

We're expecting great weather for Texas Rangers victory parade in Arlington on Friday. Temperatures will be in the low 60s around parade start. We'll see plenty of sunshine, it will be breezy though. Winds will blow in from the south between 10 and 20 mph.

thumbnail-rangers-baseball.png
thumbnail-temperature-trend.png
By Saturday, high temperatures will climb into the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Don't forget to set your clocks back one hour before bed Saturday night as daylight saving time ends. We'll get an extra hour of sleep.

Don't forget to change your clocks! Daylight saving time ends Nov. 5 00:19

Then, on Sunday, highs will be near 80 under mostly sunny skies.

Highs will be in the low to mid 80s by Monday and Tuesday.

thumbnail-am-7-day.png
First published on November 2, 2023 / 6:27 AM CDT

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

