Another cold start Thursday, but warmer weather is on the way

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - As we move through this early Thursday morning, bundle up!

Temperatures will start the day in the 30s for many areas in North Texas. In fact, a freeze warning remains in effect until 9 a.m. for areas southeast of the Metroplex. Remember to care for your pets and elderly neighbors.

By this afternoon, high temperatures will rise into the low 60s under mostly sunny skies.

Tonight will be chilly. Low temperatures will be in the low 40s under mostly clear skies.

Warmer weather is headed our way as high pressure remains anchored to our east.

So, on Friday, we'll start the morning in the low 40s. Highs will be in the low 70s by afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

We're expecting great weather for Texas Rangers victory parade in Arlington on Friday. Temperatures will be in the low 60s around parade start. We'll see plenty of sunshine, it will be breezy though. Winds will blow in from the south between 10 and 20 mph.

By Saturday, high temperatures will climb into the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Don't forget to set your clocks back one hour before bed Saturday night as daylight saving time ends. We'll get an extra hour of sleep.

Then, on Sunday, highs will be near 80 under mostly sunny skies.

Highs will be in the low to mid 80s by Monday and Tuesday.