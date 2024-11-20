Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger ordered to pay nearly $100 million in civil trial

Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger ordered to pay nearly $100 million in civil trial

Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger ordered to pay nearly $100 million in civil trial

DALLAS — Amber Guyger, the former Dallas police officer convicted of murdering 26-year-old accountant Botham Jean in his apartment six years ago, was ordered to pay the Jean family $98.6 million in a civil trial Wednesday.

Guyger was convicted six years ago of shooting and killing Jean in his apartment, which she said she thought was her own.

She's currently serving a 10-year prison sentence for murder.

Guyger told authorities she confused Botham's apartment for her own. Her body-worn camera was not recording during the shooting because she was off duty. She appealed the conviction but lost her appeal two years ago. She became eligible for parole on Sept. 29 of this year.

The civil lawsuit against her accuses the former police officer of using excessive force in Jean's death. Guyger chose not to attend the trial in Dallas.

This is a developing story.