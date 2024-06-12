AMBER Alert issued for San Antonio 6-year-old

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 6-year-old.

Kennedy Harrington, 6, was last seen around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 13100 block of Beals Circle in San Antonio.

She is described by the sheriff's office as a Black girl who is 3-foot-6. She has hazel eyes and sandy colored hair.

Officials are also searching for the person she was last seen with, Deandre Harrington, 36.

He is described by sheriff's office as a Black man who is 5-foot-9 and has black hair and brown eyes. He also has a tattoo of a letter "P" on his left ring finger and the tattoo of the letter "J" on his left leg.

The two are believed to be in a gray Chevrolet sedan.

If you have information about Kennedy Harrington or Deandre Harrington, call the Bexar County Sheriff's Office at (210) 335-6000.

Kennedy Harrington, 6 (left) and Deandre Harrington, 36 (right) Texas Department of Public Safety

Amber Alerts in Texas

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children's latest data points to the most Amber Alerts being issued in Texas.

Between January 1, 2023, and December 31, 2023, 185 Amber Alerts were issued across 36 states. Data from the 2023 Annual Amber Alert Report shows that 26%, or 49 of those alerts, were issued in Texas. North Carolina had the second-most alerts issued — 17 — and Ohio came in third with 13 alerts issued.

The history of the Amber Alert



The first Amber Alert was issued January 13, 1996 after 9-year-old Amber Hagerman was reported missing. The body of the little girl who lived in Arlington, Texas was found four days later in a creek. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children shares the story of a woman in the community who called for a public Emergency Alert System. Diane Simone wanted community members to be alerted when there's a child missing so they could help in the search. She requested it be named after Amber Hagerman and hence, Amber's Plan was created in her memory.

