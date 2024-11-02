Watch CBS News
Amber Alert issued for missing 12-year-old Kaufman County boy

KAUFMAN COUNTY – An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 12-year-old boy from the community of Heartland.

Connor Young

Connor Young was last seen on July 4 in the 2800 block of Lolita Way. He is described as Black, about 5-foot-4 and 100 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

The boy was with a suspect identified as Dorcas Young, a 42-year-old Black female, when he went missing. She is described as 5-foot-4 and 230 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

Dorcas Young

They were traveling in a black 2023 GMC Yukon.

If you have any information, contact the Crandall Police Department at (469) 376-4500 or call 911 immediately.

